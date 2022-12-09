2023 BMW S 1000 RR to launch tomorrow in India: What we know so far

BMW Motorrad is all set to launch its S 1000 RR sportsbike in India tomorrow. The company has showcased the flagship bike at India Bike Week 2022. This bike will be offered in three colours. As of now, the prices of this bike begin at ₹19.75 lakh (ex-showroom) and expected to increase up to ₹23.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Speaking of the competition, it will lock horns with Honda Fireblade, Ducati Panigale V4 and Aprilia RSV4 1100.
The BMW S 1000 RR gets power from the 999cc inline-four motor now stands at 210hp, while torque remains unchanged at 113Nm and the wheelbase has been slightly lengthened from 1440mm to 1458mm.
The most comprehensively revised area on BMW’s flagship bike is the chassis, with a number of changes being made to the geometry of the BMW S 1000 RR. The automaker has changed the structure of the frame to allow for more lateral flex- when a motorcycle is leaned over, the suspension stroke does not align with the bumps on the road, hence it is important for the chassis to flex in a controlled manner, to absorb road imperfections.
The steering rake angle is now slightly more relaxed, at 23.6 degrees compared to the earlier 23.1 degrees, while triple clamp offset has been marginally lowered. Consequently, the trail has increased from 94mm to 99mm. Additionally, the wheelbase has been slightly lengthened from 1440mm to 1458mm, and all these changes should theoretically make the Beemer a slightly slower steering machine while increasing overall stability.
The S 1000 RR now features a slide control system in addition to the earlier traction control system, so the bike’s computer will now allow the rear tyre to spin and step out to a certain degree before intervening. Similarly, there is also a new Brake Slide Control function which has been added to allow the rear wheel to step further out of line under braking than in the past, before it is reeled back in by ABS.
Moreover, this all new bike gets visual tweaks which include the addition of sizeable aerodynamic winglets at the front and revised bodywork for the tail section. The automaker claims that the winglets produce as much as 10kg of downforce at high speed.
