2023 BMW S 1000 RR to launch tomorrow in India: What we know so far

The most comprehensively revised area on BMW’s flagship bike is the chassis, with a number of changes being made to the geometry of the BMW S 1000 RR. The automaker has changed the structure of the frame to allow for more lateral flex- when a motorcycle is leaned over, the suspension stroke does not align with the bumps on the road, hence it is important for the chassis to flex in a controlled manner, to absorb road imperfections.

