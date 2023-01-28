2023 BMW X1 SUV debuts in India: Details on price, features and more2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 03:35 PM IST
German automaker BMW has launched its third generation of the X1 SUV in India. The SUV is available in diesel and petrol variants. The prices begin at ₹45.95 lakh and top up to ₹47.90 lakh. Both the prices are ex-showroom. The BMW X1 will lock horns with Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3 and Volvo XC40.
