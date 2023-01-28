German automaker BMW has launched its third generation of the X1 SUV in India. The SUV is available in diesel and petrol variants. The prices begin at ₹45.95 lakh and top up to ₹47.90 lakh. Both the prices are ex-showroom. The BMW X1 will lock horns with Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3 and Volvo XC40.

The 2023 BMW X1 will be manufactured locally in Chennai at the BMW Group Plant. Moreover, the deliveries of the X1 sDrive 18d M Sport (diesel) will begin from March this year and for the BMW X1 sDrive 18i xLine (petrol), the deliveries will start from June.

This 2023 SUV is now 53 mm longer, 24 mm wider and 44 mm taller than the ongoing model. The automaker has also increased the wheelbase by 22 mm. BMW is offering five exterior paint schemes which are Alpine White, Space Silver, Phytonic Blue, Black Sapphire and M Portimao Blue (exclusive to M Sport). The choice of upholstery includes Sensatec Perforated Mocha and Sensatec Perforated Oyster.

In terms of looks, the SUV gets subtle changes. The bumpers look sportier, the grille is larger, its headlamps are sleeker and the LED DRLs are new. There are new 18-inch alloy wheels and flush-sitting door handles on the sides. At the rear, there are new wraparound LED tail lamps.

For interiors, the 2023 BMW X1 gets a new curved infotainment system which has been doing rounds on the automaker’s models such as the new X7 and 7 series. Moreover, the dashboard now comes with slim AC vents.

Speaking of powertrain, the BMW X1 sDrive 18d M Sport is powered by a 1,995 cc, four-cylinder, diesel engine. It can churn out 145 bhp and a peak torque output of 360 Nm. It can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 8.9 seconds. While the BMW X1 sDrive 18i xLine is powered by a 1,499 cc, three-cylinder, petrol engine which can produce 132 bhp and a peak torque output of 230 Nm. It can sprint from 0 to 100 in 9.2 seconds. Notably, both the engines will be mated to a seven-speed steptronic dual-clutch transmission as standard.

