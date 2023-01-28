2023 BMW X1 SUV debuts in India: Details on price, features and more

Speaking of powertrain, the BMW X1 sDrive 18d M Sport is powered by a 1,995 cc, four-cylinder, diesel engine. It can churn out 145 bhp and a peak torque output of 360 Nm. It can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 8.9 seconds. While the BMW X1 sDrive 18i xLine is powered by a 1,499 cc, three-cylinder, petrol engine which can produce 132 bhp and a peak torque output of 230 Nm. It can sprint from 0 to 100 in 9.2 seconds. Notably, both the engines will be mated to a seven-speed steptronic dual-clutch transmission as standard.