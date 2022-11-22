Luxury car maker BMW has announced the launch date of the 2023 BMW X7 facelift in India. The X7 facelift will debut in the country on December 10, 2022. The upcoming SUV model is expected to come with some big changes to both exterior and interior. This may include a new dashboard, slimmer rear lights and more. During the launch, the company has also announced to introduce the refreshed M340i xDrive.

Here’s everything we expect from the 2023 BMW X7 facelift

The 2023 BMW X7 facelift front is said to come inspired from the new generation 7 Series and i7. It may be equipped with a split headlight setup and may feature slimmer rear lights. It may also get a fresh set of alloy wheels ranging from 21-inch to 23-inch in size.

Inside, this BMW SUV may offer a BMW digital key, five-zoned temperature control along with heated and cooled seats. The seats could be made of high-grade upholstery in Sensafin vegan leather or Merino genuine leather. It may sport a 1,475 watt Bowers and Wilkins Diamond surround sound system for audio performance.

The upcoming SUV is said to have a redesigned dashboard and may come with a 12.3-inch driver information display. It may come with a 14.9-inch infotainment touchscreen running on the latest generation of BMW iDrive operating system.

BMW X7 facelift will be powered by a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol and diesel engine. In the western market, the SUV comes with 48-volt mild-hybrid functionality. The Indian version is expected to come with similar powertrains. Other features include advanced driver assistance systems, parking assistant pro, xDrive all-wheel drive, and more.

Price of the BMW X7 facelift will be revealed on December 10 at the launch. In India, the SUV will compete with the Land Rover Discovery, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Audi Q8, and Porsche Cayenne.