2023 BMW X7 facelift to debut in India on this date: Check details

Luxury car maker BMW has announced the launch date of the 2023 BMW X7 facelift in India. The X7 facelift will debut in the country on December 10, 2022. The upcoming SUV model is expected to come with some big changes to both exterior and interior. This may include a new dashboard, slimmer rear lights and more. During the launch, the company has also announced to introduce the refreshed M340i xDrive.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}