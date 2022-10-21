2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 and V4 SP2 showcased: All details here

Ducati, an Italian superbike manufacturer, has unveiled the 2023 Streetfighter V4 range and Streetfighter V4 SP2. It is basically a stripped-down version of the Panigale V4. The Streetfighter does not get Panigale’s handlebar and fairing. The idea behind Streetfighter was an aggressive and minimalist aesthetic characterised by a front inspired by the Joker of the comics. The motorbike still gets a Desmosedici Stradale engine, biplane wings and the latest generation electronic package.
The fuel tank of the 2023 Streetfighter V4 measures 17 litres and gets new side covers, The front frame of the motorbike has also been revised but the bodywork is still minimal. The V4 S version is now offered in a new colour scheme, called ‘Grey Nero’.
In terms of electronics, there are four power delivery modes, Full, High, Medium and Low. Full and Low are new modes whereas the High and Medium have been revised. Full Power Mode allows the engine to express its full potential with torque curves without electronic filters, except for the first gear.
For the High and Medium Power modes, a new Ride by Wire map management system has been developed with dedicated calibration for each of the six gears, which ensures the rider always obtains the optimum thrust every time the throttle is opened. The Low Power Mode, on the other hand, has been designed for riding on low-grip surfaces, limiting the maximum power of the bike to 165 hp and offering a particularly manageable throttle response.
There is a new Wet riding mode for low grip surfaces. Ducati is offering a lithium-ion battery for the S version which is 1.7 kg lighter. The digital instrument cluster gets revised graphics. Ducati has also introduced new Engine Brake Control (EBC) EVO 2 software and a new map for Ducati Quick Shift (DQS).
The 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale is capable of delivering 208 hp at 13,000 rpm and 124 Nm in Euro-5 configuration. The calibration has been revised for the engine as well. The exhaust pressure has been reduced by making a larger diameter of the silencer outlet.
