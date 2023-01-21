2023 Harley Davidson Freewheeler trike revealed globally

2023 Harley Davidson Freewheeler trike revealed globally2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 08:25 PM IST
- The 2023 Harley Davidson Freewheeler trike gets some blacked out elements which are front end, headlamp nacelle, tank console, hand and foot controls, powertrain and exhaust. The new gloss back cast aluminium wheels now measure 18-inches at the back whereas the outgoing version used to use 15-inch ones.
Harley Davidson, an American automobile manufacturer, has recently unveiled its 2023 iteration of the Freewheeler trike globally. The trike has been upgraded. However, the manufacturer does not sell the bike in India and it is not sure whether the 2023 version of Freewheeler trike will make it to India. Interestingly, Harley has updated the Freewheeler with dark elements.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×