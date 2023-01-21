2023 Harley Davidson Freewheeler trike revealed globally

Harley Davidson, an American automobile manufacturer, has recently unveiled its 2023 iteration of the Freewheeler trike globally. The trike has been upgraded. However, the manufacturer does not sell the bike in India and it is not sure whether the 2023 version of Freewheeler trike will make it to India. Interestingly, Harley has updated the Freewheeler with dark elements.

The 2023 Harley Davidson Freewheeler trike gets some blacked out elements which are front end, headlamp nacelle, tank console, hand and foot controls, powertrain and exhaust. The new gloss back cast aluminium wheels now measure 18-inches at the back whereas the outgoing version used to use 15-inch ones.

In terms of features, the trike gets Cornering Enhanced Electronic Linked Braking, Corning Enhanced Antilock Braking System (ABS), Cornering Enhanced Traction Control System and Cornering Enhanced Drag-Torque Slip Control System. The bike also gets an electric reverse gear, a mini-ape handlebar, custom bobtail rear fenders, dual mufflers with slash-down tips and a weather- proof rear trunk which gets a capacity of around 55 litres.

Speaking of powertrain, the 2023 Freewheeler gets powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 114 and it can produce 88 bhp at 4,750 rpm with a peak torque output of 165 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a six-speed unit.

Meanwhile, the American automobile manufacturer has taken the wraps off its 2023 Nightster Special. The standard Nightster is already on sale in India at a starting price of ₹14.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Till now, it is unclear whether the company will launch its 2023 Nightster Special in India or not.

The 2023 Nightster Special is based on the standard variant of the bike. However, it gets some modifications. The headlamp cowl and decals in the body panels are new. There is also a passenger seat and foot pegs so the pillion can become comfortable.

The alloy wheels in the bike are casted with aluminium and the bike gets a tyre pressure monitoring system on offer as well. The ergonomics of the Nightster Special are modified as the company has fitted handlebar risers so it is now higher and closer to the rider. This should give a more commanding position to the rider.

