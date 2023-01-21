2023 Harley Davidson Nightster Special showcased globally: Here is what’s new

Harley Davidson, an American automobile manufacturer, has taken the wraps off its 2023 Nightster Special. The standard Nightster is already on sale in India at a starting price of ₹14.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Till now, it is unclear whether the company will launch its 2023 Nightster Special in India or not.

The 2023 Nightster Special is based on the standard variant of the bike. However, it gets some modifications. The headlamp cowl and decals in the body panels are new. There is also a passenger seat and foot pegs so the pillion can become comfortable.

The alloy wheels in the bike are casted with aluminium and the bike gets a tyre pressure monitoring system on offer as well. The ergonomics of the Nightster Special are modified as the company has fitted handlebar risers so it is now higher and closer to the rider. This should give a more commanding position to the rider.

In terms of features, the Harley Davidson has also introduced a TFT display which measures 4-inches in size and is circular in shape to retain the retro look. This TFT screen also gets Bluetooth connectivity which is controlled by buttons on the switchgear. The rider can also give voice commands. The bike also gets a navigation system built into the Harley Davidson app which is available on iOS and Android devices. The TFT screen can also showcase the directions when navigating through the application.

Speaking of braking duties, this bike gets braking duties performed by an axial-mounted four-piston caliper and a 320 mm rotor in the front. At the back, there is a 260 mm rotor with a floating single-piston caliper. The fuel tank capacity is 11.7 litres and is positioned below the seat which helps in improving the centre of gravity. Notably, It also means that the rider would have to get off the bike in order to refill the fuel tank.

The 2023 Harley Davidson Nightster Special also gets riding modes, cruise control, USB charging port, Drag-Torque Slip Control System, ABS and Traction Control and more.

