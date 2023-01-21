2023 Harley Davidson Nightster Special showcased globally: Here is what’s new

2023 Harley Davidson Nightster Special showcased globally: Here is what’s new2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 07:21 PM IST
- The 2023 Nightster Special is based on the standard variant of the bike. However, it gets some modifications. The headlamp cowl and decals in the body panels are new. There is also a passenger seat and foot pegs so the pillion can become comfortable.
Harley Davidson, an American automobile manufacturer, has taken the wraps off its 2023 Nightster Special. The standard Nightster is already on sale in India at a starting price of ₹14.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Till now, it is unclear whether the company will launch its 2023 Nightster Special in India or not.
