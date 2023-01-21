2023 Harley Davidson Nightster Special showcased globally: Here is what’s new

In terms of features, the Harley Davidson has also introduced a TFT display which measures 4-inches in size and is circular in shape to retain the retro look. This TFT screen also gets Bluetooth connectivity which is controlled by buttons on the switchgear. The rider can also give voice commands. The bike also gets a navigation system built into the Harley Davidson app which is available on iOS and Android devices. The TFT screen can also showcase the directions when navigating through the application.