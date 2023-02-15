2023 Honda City facelift might launch in March: What to expect

The all-time favourite Honda City is the flagship model from the automaker in India. To recall, the fifth-generation Honda City was launched back in 2020 and now the company is all set to launch the updated version of the sedan possibly in March.

The Honda City sedan has always remained a significant player in the Indian market. However, the car still continues to receive positive response in the segment. The Honda City petrol hybrid was also launched in 2022 at the price of ₹19.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Interestingly, the new Honda City could serve as a bridge between the Indian market and the Japanese automobile giant.

The 2023 Honda City facelift is expected to get certain cosmetic updates. It is likely to get new alloy design and a fresh front and rear bumpers. Additionally, the interior section can also get a few changes. The new Honda City might get wireless phone charging and ventilated seats.

Speaking of powertrain, the 2023 Honda City facelift is expected to have the same 1.5-litre petrol motor which can churn out 121 bhp. The Atkinson Cycle 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain options will also be taken ahead with the same capabilities. However, the carmaker will bid adieu to its 1.5-litre diesel motor due to the Real Driving Emission or RDE norms.

The updated Honda City is also likely to renew its rivalry against the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz as well as the Hyundai Verna. The 2023 Verna is also digging in heels for a launch and bookings have already been opened. The other players in the segment include Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus, the two newest competitors.