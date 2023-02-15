2023 Honda City facelift might launch in March: What to expect
- The 2023 Honda City facelift is expected to get certain cosmetic updates. It is likely to get new alloy design and a fresh front and rear bumpers. Additionally, the interior section can also get a few changes. The new Honda City might get wireless phone charging and ventilated seats.
The all-time favourite Honda City is the flagship model from the automaker in India. To recall, the fifth-generation Honda City was launched back in 2020 and now the company is all set to launch the updated version of the sedan possibly in March.
