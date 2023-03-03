2023 Honda City launched: New ADAS features, sleek design & expanded trim lineup
- The 2023 Honda City will be available in four different variants, including the SV, V, VX, and ZX trims, with petrol-only options ranging from ₹11.49 lakh to ₹15.97 lakh (ex-showroom). In addition, the City e:HEV facelift model will be offered at a price point between ₹18.89 lakh and ₹20.39 lakh (ex-showroom)
Honda Cars has recently launched the latest iteration of their popular City compact sedan in India, marking the sixth generation of the model. The Japanese automaker has made significant updates to the car's design, features, and powertrain, representing the first major facelift since 2020.
