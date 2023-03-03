2023 Honda City launched: New ADAS features, sleek design & expanded trim lineup

Honda Cars has recently launched the latest iteration of their popular City compact sedan in India, marking the sixth generation of the model. The Japanese automaker has made significant updates to the car's design, features, and powertrain, representing the first major facelift since 2020.

The 2023 Honda City will be available in four different variants, including the SV, V, VX, and ZX trims, with petrol-only options ranging from ₹11.49 lakh to ₹15.97 lakh (ex-showroom). In addition, the City e:HEV facelift model will be offered at a price point between ₹18.89 lakh and ₹20.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2023 Honda City is set to reignite its competition with popular models such as the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, as well as the highly-anticipated release of the 2023 Hyundai Verna on March 21st. Along with these rivals, the revamped City will also face off against the Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia in the competitive compact sedan segment.

The 2023 Honda City has undergone a few cosmetic updates on its exterior, including a slimmer chrome bar at the front to accommodate a larger grille with a honeycomb pattern. The front bumper has also been tweaked, while the LED headlights resemble those used in the strong hybrid version launched last year. The car's profile remains largely unchanged from its predecessor, but the newly-designed 16-inch alloy wheels are a noticeable addition. In addition to these, Honda will also offer a smaller 15-inch alloy option. At the rear, the bumper design has been updated, and a new blue exterior color called "Obsidian Blue" has been introduced for the new generation City.

While the exterior of the 2023 Honda City has undergone a few updates, the interior remains mostly similar to its predecessor. The car still features a dual-tone theme and new upholstery options. It comes equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital driver display, automatic climate control, and a panoramic sunroof, among other features. However, Honda has introduced some new amenities to the interior, such as wireless charging and wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

One of the biggest updates to the 2023 Honda City is the addition of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) that utilizes the Honda Sensing technology. This system is similar to the one introduced in the strong hybrid version of the sedan last year and includes a range of safety features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and autonomous emergency braking. With these advanced safety features, the new Honda City is expected to provide an even safer and more secure driving experience for its passengers.

Under the hood, in order to comply with the stricter BS6 phase 2 emission norms, Honda has discontinued its popular 1.5-liter diesel engine for the 2023 Honda City. Instead, the carmaker has opted to stick with its reliable 1.5-liter petrol engine, which is now compatible with E20 ethanol-blend fuel. This engine is capable of generating up to 121 horsepower and 145 Nm of peak torque, and it can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. Additionally, Honda will also offer the City with a 1.5-liter Atkinson cycle hybrid engine, which can produce 126 horsepower and is paired with an e-CVT gearbox.