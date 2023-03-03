2023 Honda City launched: New ADAS features, sleek design & expanded trim lineup

Under the hood, in order to comply with the stricter BS6 phase 2 emission norms, Honda has discontinued its popular 1.5-liter diesel engine for the 2023 Honda City. Instead, the carmaker has opted to stick with its reliable 1.5-liter petrol engine, which is now compatible with E20 ethanol-blend fuel. This engine is capable of generating up to 121 horsepower and 145 Nm of peak torque, and it can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. Additionally, Honda will also offer the City with a 1.5-liter Atkinson cycle hybrid engine, which can produce 126 horsepower and is paired with an e-CVT gearbox.