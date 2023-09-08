2023 Hyundai i20 facelift launched in India at ₹6.99 lakh. Check features and other details

2023 Hyundai i20 facelift launched in India at ₹6.99 lakh. Check features and other details1 min read 08 Sep 2023, 02:36 PM IST
Hyundai introduces refreshed i20 in India, featuring cosmetic enhancements, additional features, and upgraded safety features. Prices range from ₹6.99 lakh to ₹11.01 lakh.
Hyundai Motor India Limited has introduced the refreshed i20 premium hatchback in India, with prices ranging from ₹6.99 lakh to ₹11.01 lakh, exclusive of showroom charges. The 2023 version of the i20 boasts cosmetic enhancements, additional features, and upgraded safety features, while discontinuing the turbo-petrol engine. Hyundai is also providing the option of an extended warranty, covering up to three years or one lakh kilometers.