2023 Hyundai i20 facelift launched in India at 6.99 lakh. Check features and other details

Hyundai Motor India Limited has introduced the refreshed i20 premium hatchback in India, with prices ranging from ₹6.99 lakh to ₹11.01 lakh, exclusive of showroom charges. The 2023 version of the i20 boasts cosmetic enhancements, additional features, and upgraded safety features, while discontinuing the turbo-petrol engine. Hyundai is also providing the option of an extended warranty, covering up to three years or one lakh kilometers.

Hyundai has enhanced the safety features of the 2023 i20 by making them standard across all variants. These include 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Antilock Braking System, and Electronic Brake Distribution.

Inside, the interior showcases a dual-tone grey and black color scheme, accompanied by ambient lighting. The vehicle also boasts a Bose sound system, a redesigned key, semi-leatherette seats, leatherette door armrests, and a leather-wrapped D-Cut steering wheel.

The updated i20 features an upgraded infotainment system, offering natural sounds, over 60 connected car functions, 127 Embedded VR commands, 52 Hinglish voice commands, Over-the-Air updates, multilingual support, and a Type C charger.

Under the hood, the new i20 is powered by a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine, delivering 82 bhp with the manual transmission and 86 bhp with the IVT automatic transmission. The engine now includes the Idle Stop & Go (ISG) feature.

In terms of aesthetics, the i20 has undergone cosmetic updates. The bumpers have received a sharper redesign, and there is a fresh set of LED headlamps equipped with LED Daytime Running Lamps. Additionally, the vehicle now features newly designed 16-inch alloy wheels on the sides.