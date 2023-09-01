2023 Hyundai i20 Facelift teased: A sneak peek at exciting updates and features

2023 Hyundai i20 Facelift teased: A sneak peek at exciting updates and features2 min read 01 Sep 2023, 05:54 PM IST
Hyundai set to introduce refreshed i20 hatchback with exterior and interior updates and potential new features.
Hyundai Motor is preparing to introduce the refreshed version of its well-received hatchback, the i20. The company has shared a sneak peek of the upcoming model on social media, building anticipation for its impending release later this year. The 2023 i20 facelift is expected to bring a range of feature updates.