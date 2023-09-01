2023 Hyundai i20 Facelift teased: A sneak peek at exciting updates and features

Hyundai Motor is preparing to introduce the refreshed version of its well-received hatchback, the i20. The company has shared a sneak peek of the upcoming model on social media, building anticipation for its impending release later this year. The 2023 i20 facelift is expected to bring a range of feature updates.

The upcoming Hyundai i20 facelift hatchback is set to undergo several exterior design modifications. Recent sightings of the refreshed i20 on Indian roads have revealed notable changes, particularly at the front.

Spy shots suggest that the front end of the i20 will receive updates, including revisions to the grille and LED headlight units. While the side and rear profiles are expected to largely retain their current appearance, some adjustments to the taillight design and potentially minor alterations to the alloy wheel design may also be in store.

In terms of the interior, the upcoming i20 is poised to receive a host of interior enhancements, including the potential introduction of some pioneering features. Notably, Hyundai might introduce a dashcam, a first-in-segment addition for the i20 facelift, possibly adopting the same dashcam featured in the Exter SUV.

In addition to this, Hyundai is contemplating the incorporation of various other amenities, such as an electrically adjustable sunroof, a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, and a larger touchscreen infotainment system. It's worth noting that the current i20 already boasts an array of features like a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, cruise control, a wireless charger, and ambient lighting.

It is unlikely that Hyundai will make any changes under the hood for the new i20. Anticipate the continued availability of the same engine options, with the choice between the 1.2-litre petrol engine and the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit. The 1.2-litre engine delivers 82 bhp of maximum power and 114.7 Nm of peak torque, while the turbocharged unit is capable of producing 118 bhp of power and 172 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual, an IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission), or a seven-speed DCT (Dual-Clutch Transmission).

The current-generation i20 hatchback comes with a price range of ₹7.46 lakh to ₹11.88 lakh (ex-showroom). It is anticipated that the new facelifted version will be priced slightly higher than these figures.