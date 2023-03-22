2023 Hyundai Verna collects more than 8,000 bookings, should you buy it too?

Hyundai Motor India recently launched the 2023 Hyundai Verna in India. The all-new sedan car comes with a new turbo petrol engine and advanced features and technology. As announced by the company during the launch, the 2023 Hyundai Verna garnered over 8,000 bookings before the launch.

For the unversed, bookings of the all-new Verna started in February this year at Hyundai dealerships across the country along with the company’s website. Potential customers could book the 2023 Hyundai Verna by paying an upfront amount of ₹25,000.

As mentioned above, the 2023 Hyundai Verna comes with a revamped design. The car has a split headlamp design with a sleek LED strip running above the redesigned LED headlamps. The all-new Verna has a new front bumper and grille with an LED light car above the bumper. The car features dual-tone alloy wheels, a shark-fin antenna, two-piece LED tail lights, Verna lettering and an LED light bar on the boot lid.

Inside, the 2023 Verna has a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It is equipped with a fully digital instrument console along with automatic climate control, Level 2 ADAS and electric sunroof. The car boasts of an eight-speaker Bose-sourced music system.

The 2023 Hyundai Verna engine is offered in two powertrain options – a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine which can produce 113bhp power and 144Nm of torque and a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. The T-GDi engine is claimed to deliver 158bhp and 253Nm of torque. The company has discontinued the 1.5-litre diesel motor with the 2023 model.

The engine comes mated with a six-speed manual unit, an IVT unit, and a seven-speed DCT unit. Safety features on the 2023 Hyundai Verna includes ADAS with Lane Following Assist, Forward Collision- Avoidance Assist, Safe Exit Warning, among many others. It is equipped with six airbags.