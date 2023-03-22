2023 Hyundai Verna collects more than 8,000 bookings, should you buy it too?1 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 03:48 PM IST
The 2023 Hyundai Verna engine is offered in two powertrain options – a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine which can produce 113bhp power and 144Nm of torque and a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine.
Hyundai Motor India recently launched the 2023 Hyundai Verna in India. The all-new sedan car comes with a new turbo petrol engine and advanced features and technology. As announced by the company during the launch, the 2023 Hyundai Verna garnered over 8,000 bookings before the launch.
