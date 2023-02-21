2023 Hyundai Verna first look: Sedan gets sporty look with aggressive exterior
- The 2023 Hyundai Verna facelift features a more pronounced front grille, highlighted by a stretched DRL bar across the tip of the bonnet. The reworked headlights sit on either side of the grille, with a sleeker design and LED treatment.
Hyundai Motor India has announced the official launch of the 2023 Verna facelift on March 21, 2023 and has released design render sketches of the new sedan. The sketches provide a glimpse into the updated exterior styling and proportions of the Verna model. The latest Hyundai Verna comes with a 1.5 Turbo GDi Petrol engine, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Moreover, the booking for the sedan have been opened.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×