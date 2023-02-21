2023 Hyundai Verna first look: Sedan gets sporty look with aggressive exterior

Hyundai Motor India has announced the official launch of the 2023 Verna facelift on March 21, 2023 and has released design render sketches of the new sedan. The sketches provide a glimpse into the updated exterior styling and proportions of the Verna model. The latest Hyundai Verna comes with a 1.5 Turbo GDi Petrol engine, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Moreover, the booking for the sedan have been opened.

The 2023 Hyundai Verna facelift features a more pronounced front grille, highlighted by a stretched DRL bar across the tip of the bonnet. The reworked headlights sit on either side of the grille, with a sleeker design and LED treatment. The front bumper and air intakes have been entirely redesigned, and the bonnet has four prominent character lines and is scooped downwards, possibly for both visual aesthetics and aerodynamics.

The 2023 Hyundai Verna facelift will lock horns with the Honda City, which is also set to receive an update. (Hyundai)

The new Verna boasts a stretched profile from the side, with a focus on providing more backseat space. The latest-generation Verna features fresh alloys and prominent body lines that begin from the A-pillar and go almost to the C-pillar. While the tail light design has not been revealed, we can expect a fresh take with LED lights.

The latest Hyundai Verna comes with a 1.5 Turbo GDi Petrol engine, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit currently available on several Hyundai vehicles will also be carried forward, producing 113 bhp and 144 Nm.

The new Verna will be offered in four variants - EX, S, SX, and SX(O). The Hyundai sedan will also come in seven monotone and two dual-tone exterior colour options, including three new monotone colours: Abyss Black (New), Atlas White (New), and Tellurian Brown (New & Exclusive).

The 2023 Hyundai Verna facelift will lock horns with the Honda City, which is also set to receive an update. The Verna also competes with the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus in a mid-size sedan space. The new Verna promises to offer a more spacious and comfortable ride.