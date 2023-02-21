2023 Hyundai Verna first look: Sedan gets sporty look with aggressive exterior

The 2023 Hyundai Verna facelift features a more pronounced front grille, highlighted by a stretched DRL bar across the tip of the bonnet. The reworked headlights sit on either side of the grille, with a sleeker design and LED treatment. The front bumper and air intakes have been entirely redesigned, and the bonnet has four prominent character lines and is scooped downwards, possibly for both visual aesthetics and aerodynamics.