To mark its 30th anniversary, auto company Jeep has revealed the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary edition. The SUV’s special edition was unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show at Huntington Place. Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary special edition comes with a unique black exterior with a modified front fascia. The SUV also features signature blue tow hooks and dual panel sunroof.

The company says that the SYV represents the most technologically advanced and 4×4-capable Jeep Grand Cherokee yet. It features a hybrid engine system, unique to the 4xe plug-in hybrid version. The SUV is claimed to deliver 40 kms of all-electric range with the ability to produce 375 hp and 637Nm of torque.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary special edition SUV sports 20-inch black wheels. Exterior appearance also include dual exhaust, special-edition badging and body-color rear fascia, lower moldings, sill claddings and wheel flares.

View Full Image Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary special edition interior

On the inside, the special edition SUV comes with black capri leather seats. The front seats are ventilated. There is a wireless charging pag inside the vehicle. For audio, the SUV has a nine-speaker Alpine audio system and Uconnect 5. Buyers will get a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There is also a 10.25-inch front passenger screen with rear-seat monitoring camera system and built-in Amazon Fire TV.

It also offers navigation with 3D graphics in addition to front/rear park assist, Intersection Collision Assist, digital rearview mirror and 360-degree surround view camera system. Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe features the unique 4×4 Selec-Terrain traction management system. It has five different terrain modes - Auto, Sport, Rock, Snow and Mud/Sand. For safety, the SUV is equipped with more than 110 advanced safety features, 360-degree surround view, drowsy driver detection and night vision cameras.