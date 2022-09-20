2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th anniversary edition unveiled: Details1 min read . Updated: 20 Sep 2022, 03:04 PM IST
Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary special edition was unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show at Huntington Place.
To mark its 30th anniversary, auto company Jeep has revealed the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary edition. The SUV’s special edition was unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show at Huntington Place. Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary special edition comes with a unique black exterior with a modified front fascia. The SUV also features signature blue tow hooks and dual panel sunroof.