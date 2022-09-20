2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th anniversary edition unveiled: Details

On the inside, the special edition SUV comes with black capri leather seats. The front seats are ventilated. There is a wireless charging pag inside the vehicle. For audio, the SUV has a nine-speaker Alpine audio system and Uconnect 5. Buyers will get a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There is also a 10.25-inch front passenger screen with rear-seat monitoring camera system and built-in Amazon Fire TV.