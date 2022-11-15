2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 launched with KRTC system: Details on price & features

India Kawasaki Motors has taken covers off from the 2023 Ninja 650. The company has priced the sportsbike at ₹7.12 lakh (ex-showroom). It is known for its lime green shades and the manufacturer has not disappointed us this time as well for the colours. The 2023 Ninja 650 comes in the single Lime Green shade with the array of new features which have finally made it to the middleweight sportsbike.
It is noteworthy that the updated Kawasaki Ninja 650 comes with Kawasaki Traction Control (KRTC) as standard. Additionally, it gets dual-channel ABS. This time the bike has witnessed a marginal hike of ₹17,000 over the MY2022 version.
Interestingly, Kawasaki Ninja 650 gets the KRTC system. It brings two modes. The Mode 1 is the least intrusive and aids in the cornering effort, while the Mode 2 will kick in much earlier whenever it detects excessive wheel spin while reducing the engine output for better grip. The second mode is particularly useful in wet riding conditions, says the manufacturer. The KRTC feature can be turned off as well.
Speaking of the traction control, the 2023 Ninja 650 comes equipped with a 649 cc parallel-twin engine which is re-tuned for lower emissions. The motor develops 67 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 64 Nm of peak torque at 6,700 rpm. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox.
The sportsbike is underpinned by a trellis high-tensile strength steel frame. Suspension duties include 41 mm telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear. The bike uses 300 mm dual petal disc brakes at the front with dual-piston calipers and a single 220 mm petal disc at the rear with a single piston caliper. The Ninja 650 gets Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres.
In terms of design, Kawasaki has kept a similar styling as the outgoing model. The twin LED headlamps remain the same and so does the 15-litre fuel tank. The sports tourer comes with a 4.3-inch TFT instrument console with smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth. The Ninja 650 remains one of the most value-friendly products from the Kawasaki in India.
