Kawasaki India recently updated the Versys 1000 motorbike in the country. The company has now opened bookings for the 2023 Kawasaki Versys 1000. Those interested can book the all-new Kawasaki motorcycle via authorized dealerships across the country.

The 2023 Kawasaki Versys 1000 is priced at ₹12.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike is powered by a 1043cc liquid-cooled inline four engine with the ability to produce a peak power of 118.2 bhp at 9,000 rpm and a max torque of 102 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The engine is mated with a six-speed transmission. It also offers an assist and slipper clutch system.

The two-wheeler is offered in a new dual-tone colour option featuring Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Grey with Ebony Black. The 2023 Kawasaki Versys 1000 boasts of dual LED headlamps with an adjustable windscreen. The new Kawasaki bike also features a digital LCD instrument cluster with an analogue tachometer.

The 2023 Kawasaki Versys 1000 sits on 17-inch wheels. Suspension system on the bike consists of 43mm upside-down front forks and a mono-shock unit at the rear. It is equipped with several features including radial mount front brake calipers, traction control, cruise control and ABS. There is also a Kawasaki Cornering Management Function with Bosch IMU unit.