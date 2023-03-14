2023 Kawasaki Versys 1000 bookings start in India: Price starts at ₹12.19 lakh1 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 04:32 PM IST
- The 2023 Kawasaki Versys 1000 is priced at ₹12.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike is powered by a 1043cc liquid-cooled inline four engine with the ability to produce a peak power of 118.2 bhp at 9,000 rpm
Kawasaki India recently updated the Versys 1000 motorbike in the country. The company has now opened bookings for the 2023 Kawasaki Versys 1000. Those interested can book the all-new Kawasaki motorcycle via authorized dealerships across the country.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×