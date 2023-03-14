2023 Kawasaki Versys 1000 bookings start in India: Price starts at 12.19 lakh

The 2023 Kawasaki Versys 1000 is priced at ₹12.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike is powered by a 1043cc liquid-cooled inline four engine with the ability to produce a peak power of 118.2 bhp at 9,000 rpm and a max torque of 102 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The engine is mated with a six-speed transmission. It also offers an assist and slipper clutch system.