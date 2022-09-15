2023 Kawasaki Z900 launched in India: Details on price, features and more

Talking about the features, the all new Z900 comes with traction control which cuts out power delivery on detecting that the rear tyre has lost traction. There are two power modes, Low power and Full power. In Low power mode, the bike’s output is limited to 55 per cent. Moreover, it has four riding modes as well which are Road, Sport, Rider and Rain. In Rider mode, the rider can set up the motorbike according to his or her choice.