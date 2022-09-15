2023 Kawasaki Z900 launched in India: Details on price, features and more

This sports-bike gets a fresh paint scheme and revamped design. The frame alloy wheels are either finished in red or green depending on the colour scheme. It gets an aggressive LED headlamp, a muscular fuel tank with tank shrouds, a split seat setup and a Z-shaped LED tail lamp.
Kawasaki has launched its all new model of Z900 in India. This sports-bike is priced at ₹8.93 lakh (ex-showroom). However it has got no major mechanical changes. Instead, the bike gets cosmetic upgrades in the form of new dual-tone paint schemes. There is Metallic Phantom Silver with Metallic Carbon Gray and Ebony with Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Gray. The automaker is charging the same price for both the colour models.
2023 Kawasaki Z900: Powertrain
The all new 2023 Kawasaki Z900 is powered by the 948 cc, inline four-cylinder engine which is liquid-cooled and BS6 compliant. It produces 123.6 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 98.6 Nm of peak torque at 7,700rpm. The bike is mated to a six-speed gearbox and a side-slung exhaust design.
2023 Kawasaki Z900: Design and features
This sports-bike gets a fresh paint scheme and revamped design. The frame alloy wheels are either finished in red or green depending on the colour scheme. It gets an aggressive LED headlamp, a muscular fuel tank with tank shrouds, a split seat setup and a Z-shaped LED tail lamp. Kawasaki claims that while the Z900’s distinctive sugomi design elements (crouching stance, low-positioned head and upswept tail) remain unchanged, its eye-catching styling benefits from a number of updates that make its aggressive design sharper.
Talking about the features, the all new Z900 comes with traction control which cuts out power delivery on detecting that the rear tyre has lost traction. There are two power modes, Low power and Full power. In Low power mode, the bike’s output is limited to 55 per cent. Moreover, it has four riding modes as well which are Road, Sport, Rider and Rain. In Rider mode, the rider can set up the motorbike according to his or her choice.
Interestingly, the bike comes with a TFT screen for the instrument cluster showing vital information and it also supports Bluetooth connectivity. Suspension duties are done by 41 mm USD forks in the front and a mono-shock at the rear. Kawasaki is using a trellis frame made up of high-tensile steel. Braking duties are done by dual 300 mm petal discs in the front and 250 mm petal disc at the rear.
