2023 Kawasaki ZX-10R launched in India: Check price, features and more

The all new 2023 Kawasaki ZX-10R commands a price tag of ₹15.99 lakh (On-showroom) which is ₹85,000 more than the current price of the ongoing model ( ₹15.14 lakh On-showroom).
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Kawasaki has launched its all new ZX-10R sportsbike in India. It comes at a price of ₹15.99 lakh (ex-showroom), making it ₹85,000 dearer than the outgoing model. This bike does not have much of a difference between the 2023 mode and the outgoing one, with the former getting two new paint options- the traditional Kawasaki Lime Green and a new Pearl Robotic White.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Kawasaki has launched its all new ZX-10R sportsbike in India. It comes at a price of ₹15.99 lakh (ex-showroom), making it ₹85,000 dearer than the outgoing model. This bike does not have much of a difference between the 2023 mode and the outgoing one, with the former getting two new paint options- the traditional Kawasaki Lime Green and a new Pearl Robotic White.
2023 Kawasaki ZX-10R: Powertrain and features
The all new Kawasaki ZX-10R has no specific difference in the current model and the ongoing model. 2023 Kawasaki ZX-10R comes with paint options- the traditional Kawasaki Lime Green and a new Pearl Robotic White. The 998cc engine comes with inline-four-cooled capacity which makes 203hp at 13,200rpm and 114.9Mn of torque at 11,400rpm. This bike gets a fully adjustable front fork and monoshock at the rear, both courtesy of Showa.
2023 Kawasaki ZX-10R: Powertrain and features
The all new Kawasaki ZX-10R has no specific difference in the current model and the ongoing model. 2023 Kawasaki ZX-10R comes with paint options- the traditional Kawasaki Lime Green and a new Pearl Robotic White. The 998cc engine comes with inline-four-cooled capacity which makes 203hp at 13,200rpm and 114.9Mn of torque at 11,400rpm. This bike gets a fully adjustable front fork and monoshock at the rear, both courtesy of Showa.
For safety, braking hardware comprises twin Brembo M50 calipers biting down upon a dual 330mm disc at the front and a single-piston caliper biting down on a 220 disc at the rear. Moreover, a full suite of electronic rider aids are on offer including cornering ABS, traction control, cruise control and four riding modes which are Sport, Road, Rain and Rider (fully customisable). Additionally, riders can also pair a smartphone to the 4.3-inch TFT display through the Rideology app which enables them to get notification alerts as well as enhanced navigation.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
For safety, braking hardware comprises twin Brembo M50 calipers biting down upon a dual 330mm disc at the front and a single-piston caliper biting down on a 220 disc at the rear. Moreover, a full suite of electronic rider aids are on offer including cornering ABS, traction control, cruise control and four riding modes which are Sport, Road, Rain and Rider (fully customisable). Additionally, riders can also pair a smartphone to the 4.3-inch TFT display through the Rideology app which enables them to get notification alerts as well as enhanced navigation.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
2023 Kawasaki ZX-10R: Price details
The all new 2023 Kawasaki ZX-10R commands a price tag of ₹15.99 lakh (On-showroom) which is ₹85,000 more than the current price of the ongoing model ( ₹15.14 lakh On-showroom). This superbike is expected to get a lot of competition from its rivals- Ducati Panigale V4, Honda CBR1000RR-R and the Aprilia RSV4.
The all new 2023 Kawasaki ZX-10R commands a price tag of ₹15.99 lakh (On-showroom) which is ₹85,000 more than the current price of the ongoing model ( ₹15.14 lakh On-showroom). This superbike is expected to get a lot of competition from its rivals- Ducati Panigale V4, Honda CBR1000RR-R and the Aprilia RSV4.
To recall, earlier this year India Kawasaki Motors Pvt. Ltd. (IKM) has announced the launch of the Z650RS Anniversary edition. The Z650RS Anniversary edition motorcycle was made available in Candy Diamond Brown colour and starting at price of ₹6,79,000 (ex-showroom). Kawasaki has released the 50th Anniversary to commemorate Z’s legacy. The iconic “Fireball" colourway of the original Z1 was chosen for the Z650RS 50th Anniversary. The Z650RS Anniversary edition bike was limited to only 20 units for India and delivery began in the month of March 2022.
To recall, earlier this year India Kawasaki Motors Pvt. Ltd. (IKM) has announced the launch of the Z650RS Anniversary edition. The Z650RS Anniversary edition motorcycle was made available in Candy Diamond Brown colour and starting at price of ₹6,79,000 (ex-showroom). Kawasaki has released the 50th Anniversary to commemorate Z’s legacy. The iconic “Fireball" colourway of the original Z1 was chosen for the Z650RS 50th Anniversary. The Z650RS Anniversary edition bike was limited to only 20 units for India and delivery began in the month of March 2022.