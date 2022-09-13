2023 Kawasaki ZX-10R launched in India: Check price, features and more

Kawasaki has launched its all new ZX-10R sportsbike in India. It comes at a price of ₹15.99 lakh (ex-showroom), making it ₹85,000 dearer than the outgoing model. This bike does not have much of a difference between the 2023 mode and the outgoing one, with the former getting two new paint options- the traditional Kawasaki Lime Green and a new Pearl Robotic White.

