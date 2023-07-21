2023 Kia Seltos price announced, SUV comes with a starting price of ₹10.89 lakh

2023 Kia Seltos price announced, SUV comes with a starting price of ₹10.89 lakh2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 12:10 PM IST
Kia India has announced the prices for its 2023 Kia Seltos SUV, starting at ₹10.89 lakh. It offers three powertrain choices and five transmission options, along with three trim options for customization. The SUV features a revamped exterior.
Kia India has announced the price of its 2023 Kia Setlos today. The SUV comes with a starting price of ₹10.89 lakh (ex-showroom). With three powertrain choices and five transmission options, customers can tailor their driving experience to their liking. The three distinct trim options, X-line, GT-line, and Tech line, provide additional customization.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×