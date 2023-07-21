2023 Kia Seltos price announced, SUV comes with a starting price of 10.89 lakh

Kia India has announced the prices for its 2023 Kia Seltos SUV, starting at ₹10.89 lakh. It offers three powertrain choices and five transmission options, along with three trim options for customization. The SUV features a revamped exterior.
Kia India has announced the price of its 2023 Kia Setlos today. The SUV comes with a starting price of ₹10.89 lakh (ex-showroom). With three powertrain choices and five transmission options, customers can tailor their driving experience to their liking. The three distinct trim options, X-line, GT-line, and Tech line, provide additional customization.
The Kia Seltos SUV comes in a total of eight captivating colors, including two dual-tone variations and an exclusive matte graphite variant.
Under the hood, the Kia Seltos facelift will be available with either a 1.5-liter NA petrol engine or a 1.5-liter diesel engine. As standard, it offers a six-speed manual transmission. However, for those seeking more convenience, there are additional choices like a CVT unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. Kia has also introduced an exciting new 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine paired with either an iMT unit or a seven-speed DCT unit.
On the exterior, the Seltos facelift features a revamped fascia with a new grille and LED DRLs. The redesigned bumper and new skid plate enhance the SUV's rugged appearance. Additionally, the SUV boasts new LED tail lights and a stylish LED light bar spanning the tailgate.
The Kia Seltos sits on new 18-inch crystal-cut Glossy Black alloy wheels, providing a touch of sophistication to its overall design. The rear bumper now showcases faux dual exhaust tips and faux skid plates, further elevating the SUV's sporty aesthetics.
Inside the cabin, the Seltos facelift offers an impressive 10.25-inch fully digital instrument console and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The Alexa-powered Kia Smart Home connect feature adds a futuristic touch. Other notable features include a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, and an eight-way adjustable driver seat, ensuring comfort and convenience for all occupants.
In summary, the all-new Kia Seltos delivers a captivating blend of style, performance, and advanced features, making it a compelling choice in the SUV market.
