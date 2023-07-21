2023 Kia Seltos price announced, SUV comes with a starting price of 10.89 lakh

Under the hood, the Kia Seltos facelift will be available with either a 1.5-liter NA petrol engine or a 1.5-liter diesel engine. As standard, it offers a six-speed manual transmission. However, for those seeking more convenience, there are additional choices like a CVT unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. Kia has also introduced an exciting new 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine paired with either an iMT unit or a seven-speed DCT unit.