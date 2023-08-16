Kia India has announced that the New Seltos has swiftly amassed an impressive count of 31,716 bookings within a single month. The pre-booking phase for the highly anticipated Kia Seltos commenced on July 14, 2023, featuring an appealing price range spanning from ₹10.89 lakh to ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Seltos was first introduced in 2019. Since then it has achieved remarkable sales exceeding 500,000 units.

As revealed by the company, a substantial proportion of the bookings for the new Seltos, approximately 55%, have been directed towards the higher-end trims (HTX onwards), underscoring the contemporary clientele's inclination towards premium features and enhanced driving experiences. The recently launched New Seltos debuted with an exclusive Pewter Olive color variant tailored for the Indian market, which has remarkably accounted for nearly 19% of the overall bookings so far.

Tae-Jin Park, Kia India's Managing Director and CEO, commented on the impressive performance of the New Seltos, stating, "The New Seltos emerges as a cutting-edge trailblazer, boasting an advanced 17-feature ADAS and the most potent engine within its segment. The exceptional reception of the New Seltos is attributed to our loyal existing patrons as well as new enthusiasts who have warmly embraced the Kia family. We hold the confidence that the New Seltos will chart a new path of success and substantially expand the segment in the foreseeable future."

Regarded as the most evolved, safest, and intelligent iteration of the Seltos, the New Seltos is packed with an array of pioneering and top-tier features, including the Dual Screen Panoramic Display housing a 26.04 cm Fully Digital Cluster and a 26.03 cm HD Touchscreen Navigation unit, a Dual Zone Fully Automatic Air Conditioner, and R18 46.20 cm Crystal Cut Glossy Black Alloy Wheels.

Interested buyers can secure their reservations for the New Seltos conveniently through the official Kia India website as well as authorized Kia dealerships across the nation. Kia India remains dedicated to meeting the surging demand and ensuring a seamless ownership journey for its esteemed customer base.