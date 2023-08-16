2023 Kia Seltos records over 31,716 bookings in one month1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 03:06 PM IST
Kia India's New Seltos receives over 31,000 bookings in one month, with majority for higher-end trims.
Kia India has announced that the New Seltos has swiftly amassed an impressive count of 31,716 bookings within a single month. The pre-booking phase for the highly anticipated Kia Seltos commenced on July 14, 2023, featuring an appealing price range spanning from ₹10.89 lakh to ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).