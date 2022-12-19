2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S showcased: All you need to know

KTM has showcased its 2023 iteration of the 1290 Super Adventure S, an off-road adventure tourer. It will be available on sale on the global market from January next year. It seems to be highly unlikely that the company will launch the 1290 Super Adventure S in India. This is because the company was absent from the middle-weight segment since it discontinued the 790 Duke. Whereas, it showcased the 1290 Super Duke R and 890 Adventure R at the India Bike Week 2022.
KTM has showcased its 2023 iteration of the 1290 Super Adventure S, an off-road adventure tourer. It will be available on sale on the global market from January next year. It seems to be highly unlikely that the company will launch the 1290 Super Adventure S in India. This is because the company was absent from the middle-weight segment since it discontinued the 790 Duke. Whereas, it showcased the 1290 Super Duke R and 890 Adventure R at the India Bike Week 2022.
Speaking of the changes, for the latest 1290 Super Adventure S, the company has introduced two new colours which are Orange with black and Orange with grey. The bike gets no specific changes to the styling. It will come with a split LED headlamp which looks similar to the 390 Adventure that is available in India for sale. Although, the headlamp comes bigger in size. It gets split seats, dual-barrel exhaust on the side, full fairing, alloy wheels and a tall windscreen.
Speaking of the changes, for the latest 1290 Super Adventure S, the company has introduced two new colours which are Orange with black and Orange with grey. The bike gets no specific changes to the styling. It will come with a split LED headlamp which looks similar to the 390 Adventure that is available in India for sale. Although, the headlamp comes bigger in size. It gets split seats, dual-barrel exhaust on the side, full fairing, alloy wheels and a tall windscreen.
Interestingly, the KTM 1290 Super Adventure S comes with a 7-inch TFT screen which runs on a new navigation software. It is called Turn by Turn+ and works in conjunction with KTMConnect App that the rider can download. This TFT scream can be controlled via switchgear mounted on the handlebar. It gets various riding modes, advanced WP Semi-Active suspension, ABS settings and Adaptive Cruise Control.
Interestingly, the KTM 1290 Super Adventure S comes with a 7-inch TFT screen which runs on a new navigation software. It is called Turn by Turn+ and works in conjunction with KTMConnect App that the rider can download. This TFT scream can be controlled via switchgear mounted on the handlebar. It gets various riding modes, advanced WP Semi-Active suspension, ABS settings and Adaptive Cruise Control.
In terms of engine capabilities, this bike retains its V-Twin LC8 which is capable of producing 158 bhp of maximum power and 138 Nm of peak torque. Interested customers can get a bi-directional quickshifter and WP Suspension as extras on option. There are other PowerParts which the company offers for the 1290 Super Adventure S.
In terms of engine capabilities, this bike retains its V-Twin LC8 which is capable of producing 158 bhp of maximum power and 138 Nm of peak torque. Interested customers can get a bi-directional quickshifter and WP Suspension as extras on option. There are other PowerParts which the company offers for the 1290 Super Adventure S.
The seat height of the KTM 1290 Super Adventure S can be 849 mm or 869 mm, which depends on what the seat ride chooses. Its switches are illuminated and the Mitas Terra Force-R tyres are specialised for the 1290 Super Adventure S.
The seat height of the KTM 1290 Super Adventure S can be 849 mm or 869 mm, which depends on what the seat ride chooses. Its switches are illuminated and the Mitas Terra Force-R tyres are specialised for the 1290 Super Adventure S.
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Catch all the Auto News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.