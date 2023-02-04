2023 KTM 390 Adventure unveiled globally: All you need to know

KTM has taken the wraps off its new 390 Adventure globally. Interestingly, the bike will now come with additional spoke wheels. It also gets a couple of upgrades and a new colour scheme.

In terms of changes, the 2023 KTM 390 Adventure now gets light black anodised aluminium spoke wheels with a 19-inch unit at the front and at threat, it gets a 17-inch unit. The wheels make it look more off-road capable and the bike runs on Continental TKC70 dual-purpose tyres. Till now, the spoke wheels became available as part of the accessories catalogue but now will be sold as a separate variant alongside the alloy wheels model.

Cosmetically, there are no changes to the off-roading motorcycle except the new graphics. The 2023 KTM 390 Adventure continues to come with the familiar 373 cc single cylinder engine tuned for 44 bhp and 37 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The motorocycle gets a host of rider aids including a quickshifter, Ride by Wire, cornering ABS, traction control, off-road mode and more. The global version also gets an adjustable front suspension, which is not available on the India-spec model.

It is expected that the 2023 KTM 390 Adventure will debut in India in a few weeks from now. There are chances that the manufacturer will offer the spoke wheels variant as well in the country. Moreover, it is likely that prices will see a marginal bump when the latest version launches. The 390 Adventure spoke wheels version will rival the Royal Enfield Himalayan and Zontes 350T among other models. The KTM 390 Adventure is currently priced at ₹3.37 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Topics