2023 KTM 390 Adventure unveiled globally: All you need to know
- In terms of changes, the 2023 KTM 390 Adventure now gets light black anodised aluminium spoke wheels with a 19-inch unit at the front and at threat, it gets a 17-inch unit.
KTM has taken the wraps off its new 390 Adventure globally. Interestingly, the bike will now come with additional spoke wheels. It also gets a couple of upgrades and a new colour scheme.
