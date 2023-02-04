2023 KTM 390 Adventure unveiled globally: All you need to know

It is expected that the 2023 KTM 390 Adventure will debut in India in a few weeks from now. There are chances that the manufacturer will offer the spoke wheels variant as well in the country. Moreover, it is likely that prices will see a marginal bump when the latest version launches. The 390 Adventure spoke wheels version will rival the Royal Enfield Himalayan and Zontes 350T among other models. The KTM 390 Adventure is currently priced at ₹3.37 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)