2023 KTM 790 Adventure revealed globally: All you need to know

KTM, an Austrian bikes manufacturer, has unveiled its 2023 790 Adventure globally. This off-road bike has come with several updates. The bike gets a new engine, features and different colour schemes. This time the 790 Adventure will be manufactured in China by CFMoto who is also the partner with KTM. The process will be supervised by KTM staff which will be deployed at the plant in China. Speaking of the KTM Adventure’s availability in India, the bike is unlikely to make it here as the Austrian company has been absent from the middle-weight segment category for a long time.
The all new KTM Adventure 790 gets updated with bigger fairings and the windscreen which has been made larger to provide enhanced wind protection to the rider. The lighting of this bike is all-LED and the 5-inch TFT screen for the instrument cluster comes brighter and gets an ambient light sensor. Moreover, the user interface of this Adventure bike is redesigned with a new menu system and infographics.
According to KTM, the new user interface will help riders to navigate in a more efficient way. The bike gets a KTMConnect application which provides turn-by-turn navigation and other information.
The tyres of the KTM Adventure 790 are said to be spruced from Pirelli and they are Scorpion STR tyres with bigger tread blocks, focused for off-roading. Previously, this KTM bike was equipped with Continental tyres. The company has also added a ‘DEMO’ function on the 790 Adventure so the owners can try the full slew of optional riding extras for the first 1,500 km before deciding which settings the riders would prefer to purchase and keep. Additionally, the ABS automatically turns on or off when the rider changes the riding mode.
Speaking of the fuel capacity, it gets a fuel tank of 20 litres which gives a potential rider a range of around 45 km. This off-roading bike uses a split seat setup but the company is also offering a single-piece and heated seats as PowerParts. The engine is now breathing better because of the latest airbox. Moreover, the LC8c engine is capable of producing 93 bhp of max power and 88 Nm of peak torque.
