2023 KTM 790 Adventure revealed globally: All you need to know

KTM, an Austrian bikes manufacturer, has unveiled its 2023 790 Adventure globally. This off-road bike has come with several updates. The bike gets a new engine, features and different colour schemes. This time the 790 Adventure will be manufactured in China by CFMoto who is also the partner with KTM. The process will be supervised by KTM staff which will be deployed at the plant in China. Speaking of the KTM Adventure’s availability in India, the bike is unlikely to make it here as the Austrian company has been absent from the middle-weight segment category for a long time.

