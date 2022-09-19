2023 KTM 890 Adventure R unveiled: What to expect

For the upcoming model, KTM has updated the 890 Adventure R’s bodywork, giving it a new fairing, fuel tank and cowling. KTM says that the new bodywork is inspired by the KTM 450 Rally bike and it enhances the bike’s aerodynamics and ergonomics.
KTM has unveiled the 2023 iteration of its 890 Adventure R motorcycle in international markets. The Triumph Tiger 900 rival has received updated styling, electronics and components, in order to make it more capable.
For the upcoming model, KTM has updated the 890 Adventure R’s bodywork, giving it a new fairing, fuel tank and cowling. KTM says that the new bodywork is inspired by the KTM 450 Rally bike and it enhances the bike’s aerodynamics and ergonomics. The automaker has also given a new, lower windshield, a higher break-style front fender and a new engine protector.
The 890 Adventure R also gains a new 5-inch TFT instrument display which gets a completely new appearance with coloured pictograms and a USB Type C port. Moreover, the new display also gets turn by turn navigation and a new call-out function which lets riders favorite call option, with a maximum of 10 numbers.
As for hardware updates, the Austrian automaker has retuned the fully adjustable XPLOR front fork and WP XPLOR PDS rear shock on the 890, which is believed to provide more feel and is also inspired by the KTM 450 Rally machine.
In terms of software updates, the 890 Adventure R’s ABS control unit now takes readings from a 6D sensor, while the offroad ABS setting is integrated within the Offroad mode and there is a new, optional Rally mode.
KTM is also offering a new Demo mode which allows buyers to take advantage of all the spec and options for the first 1,500 km before deciding on which pack or features to opt for.
The KTM 890 Adventure R is powered by an 889cc, liquid-cooled, parallel twin engine which puts out 104hp via a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.
To recall, Premium motorcycle maker KTM announced the launch of its next-gen 2022 KTM RC 390 in May, an upgraded version of the model which has been a popular super sports model since 2014.
The 2022 KTM RC 390 latest sports vehicle was priced at ₹3,13,922 (ex-showroom Delhi).
The bike comes in race-derived design, with chassis and high-end electronics seen only in litre-class motorcycles, Grand Prix-inspired electronics like motorcycle traction control, quickshifter+, lean-angle sensitive cornering ABS and Supermoto mode, the company said.
