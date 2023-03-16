2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe goes electrified: All details on SUV

Mercedes-Benz has recently unveiled the 2023 GLC Coupe designed exclusively for Western European markets, featuring a plethora of enhancements, including standard features and electrified powertrains. The latest iteration also boasts a revamped infotainment system and an updated design language. The 2023 GLC Coupe is set to hit the European markets from July 2023 onwards, and there is a possibility of its facelifted version making its way to the Indian market as well, though there is currently no confirmed timeline for its release.

The 2023 GLC Coupe flaunts a revamped exterior, with a larger redesigned front grille and tweaked LED headlamps that give the SUV a fresh appearance, while retaining its signature coupelike design language. The SUV features a sloping roofline and a lift-back tailgate, complementing its sleek and sporty look. The rear of the vehicle boasts an all-new LED tail lamp design, adding to the overall aesthetics.

The car gets latest generation of MBUX infotainment system with new functions.

This SUV measures 4,763 mm in length, which is 31 mm longer and 5 mm higher than its previous model. The vehicle now features larger track widths, with a 6 mm increase at the front (now 1,627 mm) and a 23 mm increase at the rear (now 1,640 mm). The extended length of the car has allowed for more spacious wheelbase and reduced front and rear overhangs. The vehicle's width remains the same at 1,890 mm. Furthermore, the GLC Coupe now boasts an increased boot space of 545 litres, which is 45 litres more than its predecessor.

Electrified powertrain options are now available for the new GLC Coupe, which includes mild-hybrid units featuring a second-generation integrated starter-generator (ISG) and a 48-volt on-board electrical system. The integrated starter-generator in the mild hybrid models provides support to the combustion engine during low engine speeds, while the 48-volt on-board electrical system offers functionalities such as coasting, boosting, and energy recovery, effectively enhancing the vehicle's overall efficiency.

Equipped with mild-hybrid technology, the 2023 GLC Coupe offers two petrol and two diesel engine options, each with their own impressive performance capabilities. The GLC 200 4MATIC generates 204 hp and 320 Nm, while the GLC 300 4MATIC boasts 258 hp and 400 Nm. The GLC 220 d 4MATIC delivers 197 hp and 440 Nm, and the GLC 300 d 4MATIC provides a powerful output of 269 hp and 550 Nm. The vehicle also features three plug-in hybrid options to choose from.