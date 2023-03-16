2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe goes electrified: All details on SUV

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe goes electrified: All details on SUV2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 10:07 AM IST
- Equipped with mild-hybrid technology, the 2023 GLC Coupe offers two petrol and two diesel engine options, each with their own impressive performance capabilities. The GLC 200 4MATIC generates 204 hp and 320 Nm, while the GLC 300 4MATIC boasts 258 hp and 400 Nm. The GLC 220 d 4MATIC delivers 197 hp and 440 Nm, and the GLC 300 d 4MATIC provides a powerful output of 269 hp and 550 Nm. The vehicle also features three plug-in hybrid options to choose from.
Mercedes-Benz has recently unveiled the 2023 GLC Coupe designed exclusively for Western European markets, featuring a plethora of enhancements, including standard features and electrified powertrains. The latest iteration also boasts a revamped infotainment system and an updated design language. The 2023 GLC Coupe is set to hit the European markets from July 2023 onwards, and there is a possibility of its facelifted version making its way to the Indian market as well, though there is currently no confirmed timeline for its release.
