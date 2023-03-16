2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe goes electrified: All details on SUV

This SUV measures 4,763 mm in length, which is 31 mm longer and 5 mm higher than its previous model. The vehicle now features larger track widths, with a 6 mm increase at the front (now 1,627 mm) and a 23 mm increase at the rear (now 1,640 mm). The extended length of the car has allowed for more spacious wheelbase and reduced front and rear overhangs. The vehicle's width remains the same at 1,890 mm. Furthermore, the GLC Coupe now boasts an increased boot space of 545 litres, which is 45 litres more than its predecessor.