On Wednesday, the recently updated Mercedes-Benz GLC was introduced in India, starting at a base price of ₹73.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The succeeding iteration of the Mercedes GLC carries forward significant expectations, given that the prior generation variant achieved sales of more than 13,000 units in the nation.

The GLC has proven to be a robust achiever for Mercedes-Benz globally, having recorded sales of up to 26 lakh units since its global launch in 2016. The Mercedes GLC showcases a dynamic exterior design and a handsomely equipped interior, all while delivering the renowned luxury that the German marque is celebrated for.

The GLC has been slightly elongated and features an extended wheelbase, resulting in increased rear-seat room within the car. In terms of design, the SUV showcases more streamlined LED headlights that seamlessly blend into the front grille. The lower section incorporates a chrome-treated under guard.

Moreover, the 19-inch wheel alloy pattern has been refreshed, while the character lines and wheel arches retain a nearly identical appearance to the previous model. Moving to the rear, the GLC showcases a modified tail light design with a 3D effect. Similarly, the rear also features the chrome-finished under guard.

In terms of interior, the GLC mirrors that of the latest C-Class sedan. It includes an 11.9-inch main infotainment screen positioned vertically. This screen incorporates Mercedes' newest telematics offerings, and it also provides compatibility with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Speaking of powertrain, the updated GLC maintains its availability with both petrol and diesel engine choices. The petrol variant generates a combined power of 280 hp and delivers a torque of up to 600 Nm. Meanwhile, the diesel option provides 220 hp with 640 Nm of torque.

Shifting responsibilities for the Mercedes GLC are overseen by a 9G TRONIC transmission. The petrol model accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.2 seconds, while the diesel version accomplishes the same in eight seconds.