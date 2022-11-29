2023 MG Hector facelift renders leak, may launch in January next year

For those unaware, the current model of MG Hector is available with a 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol mild-hybrid, and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. While the former two can be had with manual and automatic gearboxes, the latter is offered only with a six speed manual gearbox. The 2.0-litre oil burner is the same motor that also does duties on the Jeep Compass, Tata Safari and Tata Harrier. Notably, all these models are available with an automatic transmission and the Hector will remain the only SUV to stick to a manual version.