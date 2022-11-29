2023 MG Hector facelift renders leak, may launch in January next year

Renders of the upcoming 2023 MG Hector facelift have appeared online. Spotted by hertstintsandwraps without any camouflage wrap, the images fully reveal the SUV’s exterior design, leaving nothing to imagination. As per the leaked photos, the upcoming MG Hector 2023 facelift will feature a bolder grille at the front with dark chrome diamonds studded inserts.
The daytime running LEDs (DRLs) have become sleeker and are positioned above. There is a dark chrome garnish at the bottom of the DRLs stretching towards the grille.
The SUV’s rear seems to be updated with a chrome strip extending throughout the vehicle width beneath the tail lamp. Unlike the current model that has a badge, the name of the SUV is spelled on the tailgate. However, there could be no changes in terms of the dimensions of the vehicle.
The side profile appears to be the same as the existing model with no major changes. It features the same door panels, front and rear fenders and chrome garnish at the bottom of the door panels.
The automaker has already teased several features of the car in the run-up to the launch. It is already confirmed that the new MG Hector will have the largest infotainment screen to boast in its segment. It will sport a 14-inch touchscreen unit that will be supported with MG’s Next-Gen i-SMART technology. The SUV will be compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wirelessly.
It is rumoured that the 2023 MG Hector facelift may offer advanced driver aids system (ADAS) along with blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic detection and other security features.
For those unaware, the current model of MG Hector is available with a 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol mild-hybrid, and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. While the former two can be had with manual and automatic gearboxes, the latter is offered only with a six speed manual gearbox. The 2.0-litre oil burner is the same motor that also does duties on the Jeep Compass, Tata Safari and Tata Harrier. Notably, all these models are available with an automatic transmission and the Hector will remain the only SUV to stick to a manual version.
