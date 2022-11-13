The next-generation MG Hector may launch in India next year. Previously slated to be announced in November 2022, the SUV has a new launch date now. The company is reportedly sending invites for January 5, 2023 where it may unveil the new MG Hector 2023. The automaker has been teasing the new MG Hector for some time now via its social media platforms.

On the exterior, the 2023 MG Hector will feature a new diamond mesh grille with a revamped front bumper and remodeled air dam. The company says that the Argyle Inspired Diamond Mesh Grille will present a bold, commanding, and powerful stance to the next-gen Hector. The bold design of the grille is said to be meticulously crafted to connect with Hector’s signature DRLs, further amplifying its commanding presence.

Inside, the next-generation Hector will come with a 14-inch HD portrait infotainment unit. It will feature support for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The SUV will also come with a full digital 7-inch configurable cluster offering a wide field of vision and immersive virtual display.

“To further offer an intelligent and personalised interaction, India's largest 14" HD Portrait Infotainment System is supported with Next-Gen i-SMART technology that promises to deliver a responsive, accurate, and seamless experience," according to a statement by the company.

The automaker said that the interiors of the next generation Hector is conceptualized as a ‘Symphony of Luxury’, the interior of the Next-Gen Hector is designed to offer a cinematic and immersive experience complemented by handcrafted textures, soft-touch tactile, and versatile ambience.

Powertrain options on the new 2023 MG Hector may remain the same as the existing model. This may include a 1.5-litre petrol engine, 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid motor, and 2.0-litre diesel engine.

The new MG Hector will compete against the likes of Tata Harrier and Jeep Compass. More details about the pricing and availability are likely to be unveiled on January 5, 2023.