2023 MG Hector gets a launch date: Here’s when it is coming

The next-generation MG Hector may launch in India next year. Previously slated to be announced in November 2022, the SUV has a new launch date now. The company is reportedly sending invites for January 5, 2023 where it may unveil the new MG Hector 2023. The automaker has been teasing the new MG Hector for some time now via its social media platforms.

