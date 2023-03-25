2023 MotoGP kicks off this weekend. Here’s how to watch the event in India2 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 10:32 AM IST
MotoGP broadcasting rights have been acquired exclusively by Viacom18, and fans can catch the championship on the Sports18 TV channel and JioCinema app.
The 2023 MotoGP season starts with the Portuguese GP this weekend, and fans in India and worldwide are excited for another thrilling premier-class championship. This season is especially significant as the India GP is also on the calendar and will occur in September. To watch the MotoGP races on TV and mobile, the organisers have teamed up with Viacom 18 for broadcasting the championship.
