The 2023 MotoGP season starts with the Portuguese GP this weekend, and fans in India and worldwide are excited for another thrilling premier-class championship. This season is especially significant as the India GP is also on the calendar and will occur in September. To watch the MotoGP races on TV and mobile, the organisers have teamed up with Viacom 18 for broadcasting the championship.

MotoGP broadcasting rights have been acquired exclusively by Viacom18, and fans can catch the championship on the Sports18 TV channel and JioCinema app. Earlier, the championship was being streamed on Eurosport, a part of the Discovery network. Viacom18 has promised extensive live coverage of the practice sessions on Friday and Saturday, qualifying and Sprint race on Saturday, and the main race on Sunday.

Both iOS and Android users can download the JioCinema app for free. The app is designed to work on smartphones and smart TVs, giving viewers the option to watch MotoGP on TV without the need for a cable connection.

Speaking about the association, Carmelo Ezpeleta - CEO, Dorna said, “We have a lot of fans in India and we’re excited to be able to bring the sport to them. India is also a key market for the motorcycle industry and therefore, by extension, for MotoGP as the pinnacle of the two-wheeled world. We are very excited that Viacom’s reach across India will bring MotoGP to all corners of the country and allow more fans to watch this incredible sport."

Pushkar Nath Srivastava, COO - FairStreet Sports, promoters of the India race and the Broadcasting Rights licensee, said, “We are confident that Viacom18 is the ideal partner to showcase the exhilarating sport of MotoGP in India. Their extensive reach on both television and OTT platforms, combined with their commitment to launching and promoting sports, perfectly aligns with our vision for the historic debut of MotoGP in the country. The increased accessibility would help galvanise our youth and create a new generation of talented riders to represent our nation on the global stage."

The 2023 MotoGP championship will feature 11 teams and 22 riders competing for the title. Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati is the current champion, making it a challenging season for Yamaha, Honda, and others to regain the championship. In addition, the sprint race format will be introduced this season, covering half the distance of the main race on Saturdays and providing another chance for riders to earn vital points, resulting in even more excitement during the race weekend.