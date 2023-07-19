The 2023 Porsche Cayenne facelift and Cayenne Coupe facelift have made their official debut in the Indian market . Starting at ₹1.36 crore and ₹1.41 crore respectively (ex-showroom, India), the new Cayenne SUV and Cayenne Coupe offer refreshed features and enhancements.

These models were launched globally earlier this year, and interested buyers in India have had the opportunity to place their orders since April. The deliveries are set to begin shortly.

Porsche has introduced a mid-lifecycle update for the 2023 Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe, which brings a refreshed appearance to these models. The SUV now features a redesigned bonnet, updated front and rear bumpers, and new headlamps with LED daytime running lights (DRLs).

Additionally, the LED taillights have been revised and are now connected by a light bar that spans the width of the tailgate. The Cayenne twins also offer new alloy wheel options, ranging from 20 to 22 inches in size. In terms of aesthetics, the SUV now boasts four additional paint choices: Algarve Blue Metallic, Montego Blue Metallic, and Arctic Grey.

The 2023 Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe are equipped with an upgraded 3.0-litre V6 turbocharged petrol engine, delivering a power output of 348 bhp and a peak torque of 500 Nm. This represents an increase of 12.8 bhp and 50 Nm compared to the previous model. The engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, which transfers power to all four wheels.

Interestingly, the SUV exhibits impressive acceleration, capable of reaching 0-100 kmph in just 5.4 seconds, with a top speed of 248 kmph.

Speaking of the interior, the 2023 Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe facelift boasts several enhancements. For the driver, there's a new 12.6-inch curved display, while in the center, a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system takes center stage.

Additionally, a third 10.9-inch screen is dedicated to displaying data and controls for the passenger. The updates continue with a new drive mode selector, a steering wheel inspired by the iconic 911 model, an air purifier, and a toggle-style gear selector. Moreover, new USB Type-C ports have been added to the front and rear of the vehicle for improved connectivity.

The 2023 Porsche Cayenne lineup offers an impressive array of features and advanced electronic aids. Among its notable offerings are Matrix LED headlamps, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), adaptive air suspension, six-piston aluminum monobloc brake calipers, a panoramic sunroof, and various other enhancements.

Inside, you will find electric adjustable sports seats, ambient lighting, four-zone climate control, wireless charging, and a powerful 10-speaker 150-watt sound system. Moreover, Porsche India is anticipated to introduce the Cayenne E-Hybrid variant later this year, providing additional options for customers.