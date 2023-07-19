2023 Porsche Cayenne, Cayenne Coupe launched in India with updated design! Details on price, features, more2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 10:23 AM IST
The 2023 Porsche Cayenne facelift and Cayenne Coupe facelift have been launched in India, with prices starting at ₹1.36 crore and ₹1.41 crore respectively. The SUVs come with refreshed features, a redesigned exterior, upgraded engine, and enhanced interior. Deliveries are set to begin soon.
The 2023 Porsche Cayenne facelift and Cayenne Coupe facelift have made their official debut in the Indian market. Starting at ₹1.36 crore and ₹1.41 crore respectively (ex-showroom, India), the new Cayenne SUV and Cayenne Coupe offer refreshed features and enhancements.
