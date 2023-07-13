2023 Porsche Cayenne facelift set to launch in India tomorrow. Here's everything know so far2 min read 13 Jul 2023, 02:00 PM IST
Porsche is set to release the 2023 Cayenne facelift in India on July 14. The refreshed SUV features updated exterior and interior enhancements, including new headlamps inspired by the Porsche Taycan.
Porsche is gearing up to officially release the 2023 Cayenne facelift in India on July 14. This refreshed version of the Cayenne was unveiled worldwide earlier this year. The company has already listed the prices on its website for the Indian market, with the Cayenne facelift starting at ₹1.36 crore, which is ₹10 lakh more than its predecessor.
