Porsche is gearing up to officially release the 2023 Cayenne facelift in India on July 14. This refreshed version of the Cayenne was unveiled worldwide earlier this year. The company has already listed the prices on its website for the Indian market , with the Cayenne facelift starting at ₹1.36 crore, which is ₹10 lakh more than its predecessor.

Similarly, the Cayenne Coupe facelift will have a starting price of ₹1.42 crore (all prices mentioned are ex-showroom India), representing a ₹7 lakh increase compared to the previous model. The prices for the Cayenne E-Hybrid and Turbo variants are yet to be announced by Porsche.

The updated Porsche Cayenne facelift brings a range of enhancements to both its exterior and interior, accompanied by an array of new features and technological advancements. One notable update is the introduction of headlamps inspired by the Porsche Taycan, which give the performance SUV a fresh and distinctive appearance.

Additionally, a larger grille has been incorporated into the design, further enhancing its bold aesthetic. At the rear, the Cayenne facelift showcases subtle revisions, including revamped LED taillights and an updated bumper. The model also boasts new alloy wheels, showcasing the latest iteration of Porsche's design.

Inside the cabin, the Porsche Cayenne facelift introduces three screens, comprising an instrument cluster, an infotainment screen, and a passenger-side display. This multimedia setup enhances the overall user experience and provides easy access to various functions.

Furthermore, the materials used in the cabin have been upgraded, elevating the overall ambiance and luxury quotient. Both the Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe models are equipped with an extensive range of driver assistance systems, aimed at enhancing safety and providing a more secure driving experience.

The powertrain options for the Cayenne facelift include a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine, which has been tuned to deliver 343 bhp, an increase of 12.8 bhp compared to the previous version. The E-Hybrid variant features the same engine but with the addition of a plug-in hybrid system, resulting in a total output of 463 bhp. The range-topping Cayenne Turbo GT is equipped with a powerful 4.0-litre V8 engine, producing an impressive 650 bhp. The SUVs are also equipped with various performance-enhancing features, such as Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), adaptive air suspension, and six-positioned aluminum monobloc brake calipers.

In terms of competition, the Cayenne facelift will be pitted against rivals like the Range Rover Sport, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Jaguar F-Pace, Audi Q8, and others in the segment. Deliveries of the updated model are expected to commence this month.