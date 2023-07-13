The powertrain options for the Cayenne facelift include a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine, which has been tuned to deliver 343 bhp, an increase of 12.8 bhp compared to the previous version. The E-Hybrid variant features the same engine but with the addition of a plug-in hybrid system, resulting in a total output of 463 bhp. The range-topping Cayenne Turbo GT is equipped with a powerful 4.0-litre V8 engine, producing an impressive 650 bhp. The SUVs are also equipped with various performance-enhancing features, such as Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), adaptive air suspension, and six-positioned aluminum monobloc brake calipers.