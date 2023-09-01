2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched in the Indian market at ₹1.74 lakh. Check features and other details1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 12:58 PM IST
Royal Enfield launches new Bullet 350 in India with prices starting from ₹1.73 lakh. Bookings now open.
The eagerly anticipated new generation of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has been officially launched in the Indian market. It will be available in three distinct color variants: Military Red and Black, Standard Maroon and Black, and Black Gold. The pricing starts at ₹1.73 lakh for the Military color variant, followed by ₹1.97 lakh for the Standard version, and ₹2.16 lakh for the top-tier Black Gold variant.