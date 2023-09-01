The eagerly anticipated new generation of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has been officially launched in the Indian market. It will be available in three distinct color variants: Military Red and Black, Standard Maroon and Black, and Black Gold. The pricing starts at ₹1.73 lakh for the Military color variant, followed by ₹1.97 lakh for the Standard version, and ₹2.16 lakh for the top-tier Black Gold variant. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These prices are exclusive of any additional charges and apply to ex-showroom purchases in India. Bookings for the new Bullet 350 in India are now open.

Interestingly, the 2023 Bullet 350 may appear quite similar to its predecessor, the UCE version, at first glance. However, Royal Enfield has implemented noteworthy upgrades that might not be immediately apparent. This new-generation model is built upon the J-platform, the same platform that serves as the foundation for other models such as the Classic 350, Hunter 350, and Meteor 350. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite its familiar appearance, the new Bullet 350 shares no components with its previous iteration.

In terms of the engine capabilities, the Bullet 350 is propelled by a 349 cc air-oil cooled engine, which is also utilized in other 350 cc motorcycles. This powerplant delivers a maximum power output of 20 bhp and a peak torque of 27 Nm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Notably, Royal Enfield has fine-tuned the engine to align with its specific performance characteristics.

Moroever, the suspension system of the Bullet 350 comprises telescopic forks at the front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. The braking setup varies depending on the variant and includes either disc brakes at both ends or a combination of disc and drum brakes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Royal Enfield has preserved the timeless design of the Bullet 350, maintaining its signature features. This includes the enduring single-piece seat and a circular halogen headlamp, albeit without the small hood. The fuel tank retains the iconic Madras stripes and the Bullet 350 badge, meticulously crafted from metal. The instrument cluster is a shared element with the Classic 350, presenting essential information such as an analog speedometer and a compact digital display that will indicate a service alert, odometer reading, Eco indicator, and fuel level.

