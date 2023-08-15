Royal Enfield's official announcement confirms the forthcoming launch of the new-generation Bullet 350 on September 1st. Anticipated to position itself between the Hunter 350 and the Classic 350, the Bullet 350 is expected to fill a niche within the lineup. Notably, the Hunter 350 presently holds the distinction of being the most budget-friendly new-generation Royal Enfield, commencing at an ex-showroom price of ₹1.5 lakh.

The 2023 iteration of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will retain its established design, with no significant alterations planned by the company. The iconic design, synonymous with the Bullet series, will remain largely unchanged, aligning with Royal Enfield's decision to maintain its distinct visual identity, reported HT Auto. While potential updates might involve new body panels, they are expected to preserve the familiar aesthetic, mirroring the approach taken with the Classic 350 model.

Interestingly, the upcoming model is set to feature a singular seat design alongside a circular halogen headlamp, albeit without the enclosing cover. The initial teaser retains the pinstripe detailing on the fuel tank, while a fresh tail lamp, borrowed from the Classic 350, will also make its appearance, as per the publication.

Reportedly, the new-generation Bullet 350 will adopt the same chassis as the Classic 350, with both motorcycles sharing this foundational structure. Similarly, the suspension and braking components will also be consistent across the two models. The front suspension will feature 41 mm telescopic forks, while the rear will incorporate twin shock absorbers offering 6 levels of adjustability.

Propelling the Bullet 350 will be the fresh J-series engine, a 349 cc long-stroke unit with air-oil cooling. This powerplant generates approximately 20 bhp of maximum power and 27 Nm of peak torque. Coupled with a 5-speed gearbox, the engine's characteristics will undergo Royal Enfield's retuning to harmonize with the bike's attributes. This engine is also utilized in the Classic 350, Hunter 350, and Meteor 350, albeit with distinct tuning for each model, leading to subtle differences in feel across the three motorcycles.

The earlier teaser showcased the motorcycle's exhaust note, and noteworthy is the manufacturer's accomplishment in preserving much of the iconic sound, even with the motorcycle conforming to BS6 Stage 2 emissions standards.