2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: The icon returns on September 1 with subtle design tweaks1 min read 15 Aug 2023, 02:05 PM IST
Royal Enfield confirms launch of new Bullet 350 on September 1st, with no major design changes expected. The bike will feature a singular seat design, circular halogen headlamp, and a fresh tail lamp borrowed from the Classic 350.
Royal Enfield's official announcement confirms the forthcoming launch of the new-generation Bullet 350 on September 1st. Anticipated to position itself between the Hunter 350 and the Classic 350, the Bullet 350 is expected to fill a niche within the lineup. Notably, the Hunter 350 presently holds the distinction of being the most budget-friendly new-generation Royal Enfield, commencing at an ex-showroom price of ₹1.5 lakh.