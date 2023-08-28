comScore
Royal Enfield's official announcement confirms the forthcoming launch of the new-generation Bullet 350 on September 1st. Anticipated to position itself between the Hunter 350 and the Classic 350, the Bullet 350 is expected to fill a niche within the lineup. Notably, the Hunter 350 presently holds the distinction of being the most budget-friendly new-generation Royal Enfield, commencing at an ex-showroom price of 1.5 lakh.

According to several media reports, the upcoming 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet is set to showcase updated aesthetics and is expected to feature additions like new switchgear, an advanced instrument console, a USB port, and other enhancements. 

Additionally, notable changes will encompass a fresh headlamp, tail lamp, and turn indicators. Mirroring the characteristics of the Classic 350, the revamped Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will also incorporate a double-cradle chassis.

The core of the upcoming Bullet 350 is anticipated to house a 349 cc, SOHC J-Series engine, akin to the powertrains found in the Classic 350, Hunter 350, and Meteor 350 models. Projected specifications include a maximum power output of 20 hp at 6,100 rpm, coupled with a peak torque of 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm. This powerplant will be paired with a five-speed transmission.

Moreover, the report further highlights that the upcoming 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet is likely to receive a fresh suspension system, broader tires, and the option for dual-channel ABS. While there are expectations of updated aesthetics, the bike will maintain its distinctive identity, continuing to feature hand-painted pinstripes known as 'Madras Stripes’, as per a recent report from TOI.

Regarding pricing, the upcoming Bullet 350 is set to come with a slightly higher price tag compared to its predecessor, which is currently available at an ex-showroom price of 1.51 lakh.

The earlier teaser showcased the motorcycle's exhaust note, and noteworthy is the manufacturer's accomplishment in preserving much of the iconic sound, even with the motorcycle conforming to BS6 Stage 2 emissions standards.

 

 

