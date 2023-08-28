2023 Royal Enfield Bullet could debut on September 1. Here's what to expect1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 02:37 PM IST
Royal Enfield to launch new-generation Bullet 350 on September 1st with updated features and aesthetics.
Royal Enfield's official announcement confirms the forthcoming launch of the new-generation Bullet 350 on September 1st. Anticipated to position itself between the Hunter 350 and the Classic 350, the Bullet 350 is expected to fill a niche within the lineup. Notably, the Hunter 350 presently holds the distinction of being the most budget-friendly new-generation Royal Enfield, commencing at an ex-showroom price of ₹1.5 lakh.