Royal Enfield's official announcement confirms the forthcoming launch of the new-generation Bullet 350 on September 1st. Anticipated to position itself between the Hunter 350 and the Classic 350, the Bullet 350 is expected to fill a niche within the lineup. Notably, the Hunter 350 presently holds the distinction of being the most budget-friendly new-generation Royal Enfield, commencing at an ex-showroom price of ₹1.5 lakh.

According to several media reports, the upcoming 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet is set to showcase updated aesthetics and is expected to feature additions like new switchgear, an advanced instrument console, a USB port, and other enhancements.

Additionally, notable changes will encompass a fresh headlamp, tail lamp, and turn indicators. Mirroring the characteristics of the Classic 350, the revamped Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will also incorporate a double-cradle chassis.

The core of the upcoming Bullet 350 is anticipated to house a 349 cc, SOHC J-Series engine, akin to the powertrains found in the Classic 350, Hunter 350, and Meteor 350 models. Projected specifications include a maximum power output of 20 hp at 6,100 rpm, coupled with a peak torque of 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm. This powerplant will be paired with a five-speed transmission.

Moreover, the report further highlights that the upcoming 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet is likely to receive a fresh suspension system, broader tires, and the option for dual-channel ABS. While there are expectations of updated aesthetics, the bike will maintain its distinctive identity, continuing to feature hand-painted pinstripes known as 'Madras Stripes’, as per a recent report from TOI.

Regarding pricing, the upcoming Bullet 350 is set to come with a slightly higher price tag compared to its predecessor, which is currently available at an ex-showroom price of ₹1.51 lakh.

The earlier teaser showcased the motorcycle's exhaust note, and noteworthy is the manufacturer's accomplishment in preserving much of the iconic sound, even with the motorcycle conforming to BS6 Stage 2 emissions standards.