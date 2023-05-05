2023 Skoda Kodiaq makes grand debut in India with BS6 Stage 2 compliant

2023 Skoda Kodiaq makes grand debut in India with BS6 Stage 2 compliant2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 10:08 AM IST
The Skoda Kodiaq has been updated to comply with the BS6 Stage 2 emission norms. It is now equipped with a 2.0-litre TSI EVO turbo-petrol engine that can generate 187 bhp and 320 Nm of torque.
Skoda Auto India has recently unveiled the Kodiaq, its flagship SUV model, in the Indian market. This spacious SUV has a seating capacity of up to 7 individuals and was initially launched in 2017. While the vehicle has been available in India in limited numbers as a parts and components offering, the 2023 Kodiaq will now be offered in larger numbers, with 750 cars allotted every quarter. The Skoda Kodiaq comes in three variants: the Style, which starts at ₹37.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Sportline and L&K, which cost ₹39.39 lakh and ₹41.39 lakh respectively (also ex-showroom).
