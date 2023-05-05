2023 Skoda Kodiaq makes grand debut in India with BS6 Stage 2 compliant

Skoda Auto India has recently unveiled the Kodiaq, its flagship SUV model, in the Indian market. This spacious SUV has a seating capacity of up to 7 individuals and was initially launched in 2017. While the vehicle has been available in India in limited numbers as a parts and components offering, the 2023 Kodiaq will now be offered in larger numbers, with 750 cars allotted every quarter. The Skoda Kodiaq comes in three variants: the Style, which starts at ₹37.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Sportline and L&K, which cost ₹39.39 lakh and ₹41.39 lakh respectively (also ex-showroom).

The Skoda Kodiaq has been updated to comply with the BS6 Stage 2 emission norms. It is now equipped with a 2.0-litre TSI EVO turbo-petrol engine that can generate 187 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. Skoda claims that the updated engine is 4.2% more fuel-efficient than its predecessor. The Kodiaq also features a 4x4 system and can achieve 0-100 kmph in just 7.8 seconds. Additionally, there are six driving modes to choose from, including Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport, Individual, and Snow.

In the 2023 version of the Kodiaq, several new features have been added for an enhanced driving experience. The SUV now comes equipped with door-edge protectors to prevent damage to the doors while opening or closing them. Additionally, a rear spoiler has been added to the vehicle to improve airflow. Passengers in the Kodiaq can now enjoy a lounge step that can be used to rest their feet, while the 2nd row now features outer headrests for added comfort and safety.

The Kodiaq is packed with advanced features to provide a superior driving experience. The vehicle features progressive steering and Dynamic Chassis Control, and the suspension can be raised or lowered by 15mm, making it suitable for off-road use. The Skoda Kodiaq is equipped with either a 2 or 3-spoke steering wheel, along with ambient lighting and a powerful Canton 625W 12-speaker audio system that includes a subwoofer. Additionally, customers can remotely control the windows, door mirrors, and panoramic sunroof of the vehicle.

Petr Šolc, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said, “The Kodiaq was our first ever foray into the full-size SUV fold, and it has been a resounding success internationally and in India. Though premium, it is a high value luxury 4x4 that has seen much demand from Indian consumers because of the complete off-road luxury package it offers for the family. The increased allocation will ensure that the Kodiaq can now be enjoyed by more SUV customers who demand the best there is in terms of safety, luxury and value with off-road ability."