2023 Skoda Kodiaq makes grand debut in India with BS6 Stage 2 compliant

Petr Šolc, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said, “The Kodiaq was our first ever foray into the full-size SUV fold, and it has been a resounding success internationally and in India. Though premium, it is a high value luxury 4x4 that has seen much demand from Indian consumers because of the complete off-road luxury package it offers for the family. The increased allocation will ensure that the Kodiaq can now be enjoyed by more SUV customers who demand the best there is in terms of safety, luxury and value with off-road ability."