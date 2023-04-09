2023 Suzuki Hayabusa unleashed with OBD2 compliance and three new colours

2023 Suzuki Hayabusa unleashed with OBD2 compliance and three new colours2 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 10:58 AM IST
- This 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa retains its powerful 1,340 cc in-line four-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine and there have been no mechanical changes made to the model. The motor produces an impressive 187 bhp and 150 Nm of peak torque, and comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox.
Suzuki Motorcycle India has officially released the 2023 Hayabusa, which is now in compliance with OBD2-A standards. Interested buyers can purchase the new Hayabusa starting today from the company's authorized big bike dealerships, with an ex-showroom price of ₹16.90 lakh in Delhi.
