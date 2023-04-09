2023 Suzuki Hayabusa unleashed with OBD2 compliance and three new colours

Suzuki Motorcycle India has officially released the 2023 Hayabusa, which is now in compliance with OBD2-A standards. Interested buyers can purchase the new Hayabusa starting today from the company's authorized big bike dealerships, with an ex-showroom price of ₹16.90 lakh in Delhi.

The 2023 model of Hayabusa boasts of fresh dual-tone paint schemes, including Metallic Thunder Gray with Candy Daring Red, Metallic Mat Black No. 2 with Glass Sparkle Black, and Pearl Vigor Blue with Pearl Brilliant White.

This 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa retains its powerful 1,340 cc in-line four-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine and there have been no mechanical changes made to the model. The motor produces an impressive 187 bhp and 150 Nm of peak torque, and comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike continues to feature top-of-the-line hardware, such as a twin-spar aluminum frame and swingarm. The Hayabusa comes equipped with 43 mm KYB USD front forks that offer 120 mm of travel, while the KYB link-type monoshock at the rear is fully adjustable. The Brembo Stylema brake calipers provide excellent braking performance, while the Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22 tyres ensure a stable ride.

Speaking about the update, Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “We are grateful for the love that the enthusiasts have shown towards the third generation Hayabusa in India. The motorcycle enjoys a cult status in the motorcycling world not only for its styling but also because of its unmatched performance. Almost all the units which were assembled at our Gurgaon plant since its launch have been sold in record time across the country. Looking at this overwhelming response, we decided to introduce the new colour range and OBD2-A compliant model of this iconic Suzuki motorcycle. These new colours add another layer of style and sophistication to the already legendary motorcycle. We are confident that the new shades will also be adored by the motorcycle enthusiasts in the country."

As one of the limited number of superbikes to be manufactured locally in India, the Suzuki Hayabusa remains in high demand for its exceptional performance and handling. The bike's riding experience is truly remarkable, especially during long tours, thanks to its smoothness and comfort.

The Hayabusa is equipped with a range of advanced electronic aids, including a 6-axis IMU, power mode selector, anti-lift control system, bi-directional quickshifter, engine braking control, motion track control, and more. However, it is worth noting that the Hayabusa has a kerb weight of 266 kg, which is substantial.